Protesters at Tesla dealership in New York decry Elon Musk, DOGE in peaceful rally

Peaceful protesters assembled Monday outside a Tesla dealership north of New York City to criticize Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency.

The rally at the Tesla showroom in White Plains, New York comes after incendiary devices were found over the weekend at a dealership in Austin, Texas.

The FBI confirmed a task force is looking into attacks at Tesla dealerships around the U.S.

Tesla protesters assemble at White Plains dealership

The protesters in White Plains said they are targeting Tesla to send a message to Musk, the CEO, who has been leading President Trump's effort to chop waste, fraud and abuse from the federal government.

"He's an unelected person sweeping through our government," said Andrew Courtney, a protester.

The group of about a dozen people stayed peaceful and no one tried to the block the entrance to the dealership.

The manager of the Tesla dealership had no comment about the protest outside, though there were no obvious signs of increased security.

Fires, vandalism worry Tesla owners

Around the U.S., there were fires at Tesla dealerships in Nevada and Missouri, and graffiti at locations in Massachusetts and Maryland.

There have also been reports of vandalism to parked Teslas, making owners nervous.

"My wife cautions me, 'Be careful where you are at with it,'" said Bill Fonte, who drives one. "If you don't like the product, don't buy it. But they're going above and beyond, creating panic and concern for normal people like me."

Fonte says he bought his Tesla five years ago, when Musk was largely apolitical and many on the left praised the vehicles as good for the environment.

The White Plains protesters condemned vandalism and violence.

"I believe we should peacefully protest. Most of us are anti-war, so why would we be violent?" said Diane Torstrup.