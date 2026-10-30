2 teens, woman die after being critically injured in Bronx apartment fire, officials say

Two teenagers and a woman died Friday, two days after they were critically injured in a Bronx apartment fire, officials say.

The fire broke out inside an 11th-floor apartment at NYCHA's Patterson Houses on Morris Avenue just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Zion Maine, 11, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead that same day. Four others – 15-year-old CJ, 16-year-old Jamaree, 33-year-old Syida Adams Patterson, and 37-year-old Courtney Maine – were critically injured.

Officials said Adams Patterson, Jamaree and CJ died from their injuries Friday.

Courtney Maine, who is Zion and CJ's father, remains in the hospital.

Adams Patterson was Jamaree's mother and Courtney Maine's longtime partner.

Officials said an e-scooter's lithium-ion battery sparked the fire as it was charging near the front door in the kitchen.

"It was placed in a spot in the kitchen that made it impossible for the residents to leave safely," Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said Wednesday.

According to fire officials, lithium-ion batteries have caused 401 fires and six deaths so far this year, not including the deaths from Wednesday's fire.

"These tragedies are preventable. I want to urge New Yorkers to please heed our calls and to store these devices outside," Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Wednesday.

NYCHA allows e-bikes and e-scooters to be stored inside apartments, but they say the devices cannot block exits, and an adult must be awake and present while it is charging.