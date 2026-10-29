Family reeling after boy dies in Bronx fire and 4 others fight for their lives

A family is reeling after a deadly lithium-ion battery fire in the Bronx.

Zion Maine, 11, was killed. His brother, 15-year-old CJ, and their father, Courtney Maine, survived, but are in critical condition. Maine's longtime partner, Syida Adams Patterson, 33, and her 16-year-old son, Jamaree, are fighting for their lives.

"I just keep praying. Just keep praying," Sheila Patterson, Syida's mother, said. "Syida is my middle child, my heart, my soul and I just hope she pulls through this, but it don't look good."

Syida just got a job at the Bronx Zoo for the holidays, Patterson said.

Patterson said Jamaree was always fascinated with airplanes, helicopters and buses, and has been studying science in school.

The FDNY says an e-scooter's lithium-ion battery caught fire Wednesday in the family's 11th-floor apartment. It was charging in the kitchen, near the doorway, which made it impossible for the family of five to exit their home in the Patterson Houses on Morris Avenue.

Courtney Maine had received the e-bike as a gift, Patterson said.

"Courtney always had a hustle. He always makes a dime bringing home local bread, anything for them kids," Patterson said.

Across from the building Thursday morning, the FDNY distributed smoke detectors and handed out information about how to store lithium-ion batteries safely.

There have been 401 fires, more than 70 injuries, and six deaths this year from fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, according to the FDNY. Sadly, it's more than ever before.

"It's an increase of more than 100 since the year prior," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. "We heard from a number of the firefighters yesterday about how they had to risk their lives to get through that fire, to get to the family. So we are having a conversation internally as to whether there are any additional ways we can combat this, because we also know that, as you said, for many New Yorkers, these bikes are a part of their livelihood."

Fire officials stress lithium-ion batteries should be charged outside of the home, and if one has to be charged indoors, make sure it's not blocking any major exit.