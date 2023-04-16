Watch CBS News
NYPD: 3 teens accused of attacking man with box cutter in Bronx subway station robbery

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for three teenagers accused of beating and robbing a 52-year-old man in the Bronx

It happened just before 5 a.m. Friday at the Mosholu Parkway subway station. 

According to police, one of the teens had a box cutter when the group put the man in a headlock and kicked him, then took his wallet, bag and $350. 

The man was treated for minor injuries at the hospital. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on April 16, 2023 / 9:38 AM

