NYPD: 3 teens accused of attacking man with box cutter in Bronx subway station robbery

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for three teenagers accused of beating and robbing a 52-year-old man in the Bronx.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Friday at the Mosholu Parkway subway station.

NYPD

According to police, one of the teens had a box cutter when the group put the man in a headlock and kicked him, then took his wallet, bag and $350.

The man was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.