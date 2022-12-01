Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old dies while subway surfing in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

15-year-old dies after surfing southbound J train in Brooklyn
15-year-old dies after surfing southbound J train in Brooklyn 00:17

NEW YORK -- A teenager died Thursday after subway surfing in Brooklyn.

It happened around 11:30 a.m.

Police say a 15-year-old was on top of a southbound J train on the Williamsburg Bridge when he fell and hit the electrified third rail.

Teams from the MTA and police responded, but it was too late.

In a statement, NYC Transit President Richard Davey said, "Riding on top of subway cars is reckless, dumb and dangerous, frequently leading to tragedy for the person, family and friends. We implore parents to speak with their children about what can seem like a game but obviously is not."

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 6:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.