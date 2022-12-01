15-year-old dies while subway surfing in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A teenager died Thursday after subway surfing in Brooklyn.

It happened around 11:30 a.m.

Police say a 15-year-old was on top of a southbound J train on the Williamsburg Bridge when he fell and hit the electrified third rail.

Teams from the MTA and police responded, but it was too late.

In a statement, NYC Transit President Richard Davey said, "Riding on top of subway cars is reckless, dumb and dangerous, frequently leading to tragedy for the person, family and friends. We implore parents to speak with their children about what can seem like a game but obviously is not."