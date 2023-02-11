Watch CBS News
Teen drowns after falling through ice in Taconic State Park

NORTH EAST, N.Y. -- A teenager drowned after falling through ice on a body of water in Taconic State Park, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office said Saturday. 

Deputies responded to Shagroy Road in the town of North East on Friday and found two teens had fallen into the water.

The teens walked 20 to 30 feet out onto the ice before it broke, officials said. One teen got out and called 911.

Rescue crews got the other teen out of the water and to a hospital in Connecticut, where he was pronounced dead. 

The teens' identities were not immediately released. 

