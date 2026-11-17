With computer-related outages seeming to pile up daily, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani are reassuring residents that they are doing everything they can to strengthen the state's ability to cope with technology problems.

The ongoing flow of outages, from airlines to banking to security to computer services like Microsoft Outlook and Apple iCloud, are top of mind for New Yorkers, including the officials whose job it is to keep us safe.

"You know, since the first Microsoft Outlook problems over a week ago, I've assembled my intelligence and cybersecurity teams daily and [they have been] giving me briefings and trying to understand and using their connections with the federal government, trying to get their hands on what is going on here," Hochul said.

The governor said she has also hired top cyber experts and has worked to harden critical infrastructure, like power plants and water supplies.

"New Yorkers should feel very confident in the cybersecurity and the intelligence teams that we've assembled, and, again, they're meeting all around the clock to just keep an eye on the situation," Hochul said.

CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer asked Mayor Mamdani, "What are you doing proactively and actively to protect New Yorkers from the possibility that there could be a technological meltdown?"

"You know, Marcia, I appreciate this question because when we were commemorating the 25th anniversary of the horrific terror attacks of 9/11, one of the actions that we took as part of that was to assign a responsibility across agencies to ensure that our city would be prepared in event of any kind of an attack, both of that nature as well any kind of a large-scale disruption," Mamdani said.

Kramer also asked the governor about a new study from Johns Hopkins University, where researchers found the country could run short of critical equipment for electrical grids, like transformers and converters.

Hochul said she intended to look into the specific materials that could potentially be part of a shortage, because she has ambitious plans to build out the state's energy grid.

Some New Yorkers are taking the tech anxiety in stride, while others are taking action.

"Yeah, a lot of water, food, you know, you got to stock up on stuff like that right now because you don't know what could happen, you know, especially living out here," one person said.

Another person said their children are their biggest concern, adding, "You know, like, when they're going to school, things and stuff like that. I don't want, you know, they had a blackout the other day. My kids take my transportation. I don't want them to be on their way coming from school and train is blacked out and they're stuck in a tunnel. I have no way of communicating with them."

"I'm not buying any special provisions. I'm just living my life day to day. It's the only way to do it," another added.