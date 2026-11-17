The National Security Agency's internal network used to store and share classified information went offline Tuesday, according to multiple U.S. officials familiar with the situation, prompting the agency to stagger arrival times for some personnel at its headquarters at Fort Meade, Maryland.

The network, dubbed "NSA Net," is used for classified communications and information sharing within the nation's largest intelligence agency.

Two U.S. officials told CBS News that, at this point, there is no evidence the disruption was caused by a cyberattack. Two sources familiar with the situation said the outage resulted from routine system patching, though the precise circumstances surrounding the disruption remain unclear.

The NSA has also implemented staggered arrival times for non-emergency personnel at Fort Meade, according to two sources familiar with the measure.

The news was first reported by CNN.

Multiple sources told CBS News that the agency was seeking to avoid having large numbers of employees log on to their computers simultaneously while the network was experiencing problems, which is why they decided to stagger arrivals. Sources referred to this as "Code Gray," part of a modified reporting schedule.

In the meantime, some activities are being redirected to other NSA facilities around the country, according to sources familiar with the situation.

It was not immediately clear how long the network had been offline or when full service might be restored.

The NSA, home to one of the largest workforces in the U.S. intelligence community, is responsible for collecting and analyzing foreign signals intelligence, identifying and countering cyber threats, and protecting U.S. government communications

CBS News has reached out to the NSA, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the White House, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and Fort Meade for comment.