Teaneck's annual Thanksgiving lunch brings community together and ensures everyone eats

TEANECK, N.J. -- This Thanksgiving in Teaneck, New Jersey, the number of volunteers serving hot meals overwhelmed those who need one.

To be able to give, families say, is the greatest blessing of all.

"Part of being alive is giving back, and at the age of 75, being here is part of my longevity," volunteer Susan Levin told CBS2's Christina Fan.

Township leaders started the annual Thanksgiving lunch in 2016, when some residents expressed their feelings of loneliness around the holidays.

Since then, it's evolved into a huge community event, capable of feeding hundreds of veterans, emergency service workers, and families – complete with music and even a magic show for kids.

"We encourage everybody not just to come and volunteer, but part of volunteering is sitting and eating with the community. Nobody wants to be the one sitting by themselves eating because they need food," said Teaneck Deputy Mayor Elie Katz.

Helene Weinberg and Jacqui Wilson were among those who started off as strangers, but walked away with a new friendship.

"I would have never met her, and she's the best," Weinberg said.

"We have a whole bunch of people who don't know each other, different ethnicities come together, bringing our township together and that's absolutely beautiful," Wilson added.

It's an homage to the first Thanksgiving banquet celebrated in America centuries ago.

"I feel exhilarated that I am contributing just a little bit to maybe a better world. It's part of my tradition to help healing the world," said Levin.

Giving thanks by giving back.