Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding at Madison Square Garden means NYC street closures. Here's what to know.

The New York City Police Department has announced street closures around Madison Square Garden for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

The highly anticipated event is expected to kick off with a rehearsal dinner Thursday night, followed by the ceremony and reception Friday.

For several days now, police have been putting up barricades around the arena, and crews have been loading truckloads of equipment and food into the Garden.

Barricades and tents were erected around Madison Square Garden on July 2, 2026. NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Street closures near MSG for Swift-Kelce wedding

Both drivers and pedestrians will be impacted by closures, the NYPD said.

Starting at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, no parking will be allowed on West 33rd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. Cars will be towed if they are not removed.

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 1 p.m. Friday:

Seventh Avenue between 30th and 34th Streets

West 33rd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues

West 32nd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues

West 31st Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues

West 31st Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues

Pedestrians will not be allowed in the following areas starting at 1 p.m. Friday:

West side of Seventh Avenue between 31st and 34th Streets

West 33rd Street between Seventh and Eighth Avenues

There will also be what the NYPD is calling "managed access" to the following areas starting at 1 p.m. Friday:

East side of Eighth Avenue between 30th and 34th Streets

West 33rd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues

West 32nd Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues

West 31st Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues

Penn Station on the northeast corner of Eighth Avenue and 31st Street

Commuters who need to take the subway, Amtrak, Long Island Rail Road or New Jersey Transit from Moynihan Train Hall or Penn Station should use the entrances to Moynihan Station on the west side of Eighth Avenue at 31st and 33rd Streets.

Swifties speculating

Swifties are playing detective with the boxes of gear crews have been loading in all week, trying to guess what the theme and decor will be.

"It's Taylor Swift. Of course it has to be, you know, still very, like, wholesome and quaint and intimate, but I feel like it also has to have that sparkle that she always has," fan Lexi Washko said.

There are rumors of a garden party and even a castle constructed inside.

"Looking at how he proposed, would imagine this incredible garden inside of New York City, the likes of which you haven't seen," global event producer Michelle Rago said. "I think that would be so, you know, very reminiscent maybe of Central Park. It could be so beautiful."

Crews bring equipment into Madison Square Garden on July 2, 2026. NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

"I think it's really cute 'cause, like, everything's going on in the city right now, and I think it'll just add on to the madness," fan Sarah Thapor said.

"Seems very fitting for her and Travis Kelce. They're both very high performing people, and to do it in Madison Square Garden is just a magical spot, so I think it's a very fitting spot for both of them," fan Seth Anderson said.

Some Swifties are still skeptical.

"I don't think it's happening here. I think it's a decoy," fan Mikelyn Mackavage said.

For others, though, another big event is just another inconvenience.

"Everything is blocked off. She's just causing too much issues right now, and as a New Yorker, I'm tired," commuter Afia Kesseh said.