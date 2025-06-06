Tarrytown Lighthouse vandalism suspects arrested, Westchester County says

Three teenagers are charged with setting fire to the historic Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow, New York, and causing approximately $100,000 in damage.

The suspects, including one under age 18, face felony charges for arson, burglary and criminal mischief, Westchester County announced Friday.

Teens charged in Tarrytown Lighthouse vandalism

A Westchester County Parks worker discovered the damage to the lighthouse on the Hudson River last weekend.

Antiques, furniture and other "items of historical significance" were destroyed, the county said. Significant fire damage was found on the first floor, with multiple broken windows on the first and second floors, officials said.

Three arrests were announced Friday, including 19-year-old Richard Barrero, of Harrison, and 18-year-old Elvin Ayavaca, of White Plains. A 17-year-old was charged as a juvenile.

One suspect was still being sought, officials said.

The county had released surveillance video that led police to believe at least four suspects got inside the lighthouse.

The lighthouse, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, reopened last year after undergoing a $3 million renovation.

Public tours were suspended due to the damage. It's unclear when the lighthouse will reopen.