Historic Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. lighthouse damaged in arson and vandalism spree, investigators say

Sleepy Hollow, New York's historic lighthouse suffered "significant" damage from arson and vandalism, Westchester County officials said.

The Tarrytown Lighthouse on the Hudson River, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, reopened last year after undergoing a $3 million renovation.

"The Tarrytown Lighthouse is one of our County's most iconic and cherished landmarks," County Executive Ken Jenkins said. "This was a truly despicable act, and we will do everything we can to identify those responsible and bring them to justice."

Sleepy Hollow lighthouse damaged

A Westchester County Parks employee discovered the damage to the lighthouse Saturday morning, police said Monday. The worker saw smoke, broken windows and other property damage, according to police.

Sleepy Hollow police and firefighters responded and put out a small fire, officials said. There was significant fire damage to the flooring on the first floor, along with multiple broken windows on the first and second floors, they said.

Valuable antiques, furniture and other "items of historical significance," were also destroyed, officials said. Around three dozen antique books were also vandalized, police said.

The damage is estimated to total around $100,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westchester County Police tip line at 800-898-8477 or send electronic tips to tips@wccops.com. The department's mobile app can also be used to send tips. Tipsters may remain anonymous, police say.