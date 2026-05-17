4 hurt as tanker truck carrying 8,800 gallons of fuel ignites on I-287 in New Jersey

A tanker truck carrying over 8,000 gallons of fuel erupted into flames Sunday on I-287 in New Jersey, injuring four people and shutting down the highway, officials said.

Large orange flames burst from the truck and plumes of smoke filled the air just after 9 a.m. in Edison, halting both northbound and southbound traffic near Exits 1 and 2, as well as nearby Route 27.

More than 150 firefighters were on the scene, with mutual aid from multiple departments, before I-287 south was able to reopen. The northbound lanes remained shut down and vehicles were being diverted to Route 1.

The tanker truck fire completely shut down I-287 in Edison, NJ. CBS News New York

The mayors of Edison and Metuchen said the tanker was carrying approximately 8,800 gallons of fuel and at least four people were injured.

Officials said crews were working to tow the tanker truck away from the scene after any remaining fuel was drained from it. They said they were working closely with the State Department of Environmental Protection to track any fuel runoff.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.