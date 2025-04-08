"Take The Lead" musical tells story of champion dancer who became influential NYC teacher

"Take the Lead" follows Pierre Dulaine's life as champion ballroom dancer

"Take The Lead" is a new musical about notable New Yorker Pierre Dulaine. He went from the world of professional dance to the classroom and his students became champions.

The energetic show, now playing at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Milburn, New Jersey, stars Tam Mutu as Dulaine.

"I mean, he's just a beautiful human being," Mutu said. "It's about how a man brings people together. It's a love story between a teacher and his students."

Pierre Dulaine's story

The musical is based on Dulaine's journey from a champion ballroom dancer to an educator in New York City public schools. He eventually founded the non-profit Dancing Classrooms.

His story was turned into a popular movie in 2006 starring Antonio Banderas.

This new musical with original songs mashes up hip hop and ballroom dance while telling a story of finding confidence and chosen family. Dulaine was there for opening night.

"It has been over 30 years since this happened and now I am thrilled I'll be 81 years old in 18 days from today and it's happening before I die. I don't dance anymore, but I can still shake it," he said laughing. "I was told once, three things in life to be happy - someone to love, something to do, and something to look forward to."

LaRhette and Rock

There's also romance in this production. Waltzing in to each other's lives are the characters LaRhette and Rock.

"We really don't have to try too hard for the authenticity because it truly is just so parallel to my experience," said Savy Jackson, who plays La Rhette.

"I'm very protective over this character and making sure that the people who identify with him feel appropriately represented," said Vincent Jamal Hooper, who plays Rock.

Take the Lead will be at the playhouse through April 27th.