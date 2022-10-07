Watch CBS News
Local News

Sylvan Terrace is a unique and treasured part of New York City

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Sylvan Terrace a unique and treasured part of New York City
Sylvan Terrace a unique and treasured part of New York City 03:14

NEW YORK - A little known street in Upper Manhattan is a unique and treasured part of the city's history. 

Sylvan Terrace is where you'll find 20 carriage houses built in the 1800s, and it has created quite the buzz on Instagram

Visitors post their pictures of the homes that line the cobblestone street. 

Web Extra: Inside Sylvan Terrace 00:46

Sylvan Terrace is located between 160th and 162nd Streets between Edgecombe and St. Nicholas Avenues in Washington Heights. 

Take a look inside one of the homes there in the videos above. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 2:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.