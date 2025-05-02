SUV stolen in Brooklyn with 2-year-old inside, police say

A 2-year-old boy is safe after the SUV he was in was stolen while he was still inside.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Sutter Avenue in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows two people getting out of the SUV and stepping into a nearby deli as two men stand nearby. One of those two men then walks around the SUV before getting in and driving away. Police say the 2-year-old was in the back seat.

According to police, the key was still in the ignition and the car was still running.

A witness, who didn't want to be identified, said it all happened in a minute.

"They cornered the car, guns drawn"

"She started to scream 'Where's my baby? They stole my car! My baby,'" a witness said.

The police were called right away, and about 10 minutes later the car was found 15 blocks away on Liberty Avenue and Wyona Street in East New York. Terry Orellana was just getting to work at the time.

"They cornered the car, guns drawn, a bunch of other police officers and cars came, they were within eight minutes of each other, so it was swarmed," Orellana said.

Maurice Stephens, 34, was arrested. The Brooklyn resident was charged with grand larceny, kidnapping, possession of stolen property and endangering the welfare of a child.

CBS News New York

Video from Chopper 2 shows the 2-year-old safely being taken to an ambulance to Brookdale Hospital. He was released from the hospital Friday afternoon. His family declined to comment, but they said he's doing OK.