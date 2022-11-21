1 dead, 17 hospitalized after SUV crashes into Apple Store in Massachusetts

Plymouth County D.A., Hingham official give update on deadly crash at Apple Store Plymouth County D.A., Hingham official give update on deadly crash at Apple Store 08:44

At least one person was killed and 17 were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning, police have confirmed.

Authorities originally reported that 16 injured people were transported for treatment, and hospital officials clarified later that an additional person arrived at the emergency room themselves. Dr. William Tollefsen and Dr. Christopher Burns of South Shore Health said patients are suffering from "life-threatening and limb-threatening injuries." Tollefsen, the director of emergency medical services at the hospital, told reporters Monday afternoon that injuries included "pretty serious head trauma" and trauma to lower extremities.

Some victims already suffered from chronic illnesses, Tollefsen said, which complicated their approach to treatment. Several people are undergoing surgery and others are awaiting surgeries planned for later in the day. Some were transported from the hospital to medical centers nearby.

In a statement to CBS News, Apple identified the deceased victim as a "professional who was supporting recent construction at the store."

"Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident," the company said. "We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time."

The district attorney's office later identified the victim as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

Few details have been released about crash, but District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference that a black SUV drove through the Apple store's street-facing glass entrance at an undetermined speed. The driver has not been hospitalized and is "with police officers," according to Cruz.

"There is an active criminal investigation going on," the district attorney said. "Regarding the operator of the motor vehicle, we're looking into that. Regarding the status of the vehicle, we're looking into that."

Cruz called the incident "absolutely unthinkable" and "absolutely tragic." Homicide detectives will be involved in the investigation.

Exactly what caused the crash and the details of how it happened are not yet known. Police responded to the crash at around 11 a.m. and coordinated with the Kingston Fire Department, which reported that crews had been dispatched to a vehicle accident involving a commercial building in Hingham, which left "multiple people trapped," according to CBS Boston.

Emergency services personnel attend the scene after a vehicle crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, U.S. November 21, 2022. BRIAN SNYDER / REUTERS

At Monday's news conference, Fire Chief Steve Murphy confirmed that crews reported people injured both inside and outside of the Apple store when emergency personnel arrived. Multiple people were pinned against a wall inside the store by the vehicle, Murphy said, adding that all those who were trapped in the crash's immediate aftermath were removed from the building.

Two witnesses told CBS Boston that the car had burst through the Apple entrance and driven straight through to the back of the store.

Pictures and video footage that circulated online Monday showed an enormous hole blown through the glass Apple storefront, and a firetruck still parked outside after ambulances had come with stretchers to collect and transport those who were injured. Crews have been called to evaluate the structural stability of the store, which is not a safety concern right now, Cruz said.

A spokesperson at South Shore Hospital, located a few miles from Hingham, said in a statement to CBS News that staff was notified about incoming patients linked to a motor vehicle accident in that area.

"Earlier this morning, we were informed by local public safety officials to expect patients from the scene of a motor vehicle incident in Hingham, Massachusetts. South Shore Hospital's Emergency Department is in the process of receiving those patients at this time," the spokesperson said. "We will keep you updated as more information becomes available. This is a fluid situation and we thank you for your patience."