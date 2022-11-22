Watch CBS News
Crime

Driver charged with reckless homicide after crashing SUV through front window of Apple store in Massachusetts

/ CBS/AP

1 dead after vehicle crashes into Apple store
1 dead after vehicle crashes into Apple store 01:45

A man is being charged with reckless homicide after crashing his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts, killing one person and injuring 17 others, authorities said Tuesday. Bradley Rein, 53, will be arraigned Tuesday on a charge of reckless homicide by motor vehicle after an investigation by state and local police into the crash in Hingham, southeast of Boston, the Plymouth County district attorney's office said.

Rein was arrested Monday night and is to be arraigned in district court in Hingham, the district attorney's office said in a statement. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

A 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed into the store's plate glass window and struck people Monday morning. The victim who died was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey.

Doctors said patients suffered life-threatening and limb-threatening injuries. Dr. William Tollefsen, the director of emergency medical services at South Shore Health, told reporters Monday that injuries included "pretty serious head trauma" and trauma to lower extremities.

Apple released a statement saying it was "devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store."

The storefront window showed a gaping hole as first responders worked at the scene of the crash. The store had been scheduled to open about an hour before the crash.

A vehicle crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, November 21, 2022.
A vehicle crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, November 21, 2022. Reuters/Brian Snyder

First published on November 22, 2022 / 9:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.