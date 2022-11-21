Car crashes into Apple Store in Hingham, trapping multiple people inside

HINGHAM -- Multiple people were injured after a car crashed into an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday. Police responded to Derby Street around 11 a.m.

The Kingston Fire Department said their crews were responding to Hingham where a vehicle went into a commercial building leaving "multiple people trapped."

Video of the scene shows a large hole in the glass of the storefront. At least three people could be seen on stretchers.

Everyone who was trapped has since been removed from the building, officials said.

A car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham on Monday. CBS Boston

The scene was still very active at 12:00 p.m. with dozens of firefighters in the area.

Jason Stott works nearby and witnessed the event. "There's probably close to ten ambulances in the parking lot right now, along with a lot of fire engines, and police vehicles," he described. "The parking lot was very, very busy so I'm assuming there was a lot of people in the store."

He said from his vantage point, he couldn't see the car. "It must have traveled all the way to the back of the store," Scott said.

A car slammed into the Hingham Apple Store, leaving injuries to customers inside. Jason Stott

Another witness who spoke to WBZ-TV said she was sitting in Barnes and Noble at the time. "I was just sitting next to the window and I heard a big crash. It sounded like a lot of glass just smashing," she described. "It was scary because no one knew what had just happened and what was going on, there was a lot of people running around."

"I saw the car in the back of the store so it looked like there were people that may have been trapped back there," she continued.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.