Suspect slashed man who intervened in dispute on C train in Brooklyn, NYPD says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man suspected of slashing another man on the C train. 

It happened on a southbound train near the Clinton-Washington Avenues station in Brooklyn on May 10. 

1262-23-assault-79-pct-td30-5-10-23-photos-of-male.jpg
NYPD

According to police, the victim suffered a cut to the face after intervening in a dispute between the slashing suspect and another person. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on May 13, 2023 / 9:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

