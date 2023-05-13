Suspect slashed man who intervened in dispute on C train in Brooklyn, NYPD says

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man suspected of slashing another man on the C train.

It happened on a southbound train near the Clinton-Washington Avenues station in Brooklyn on May 10.

NYPD

According to police, the victim suffered a cut to the face after intervening in a dispute between the slashing suspect and another person.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.