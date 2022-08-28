Caught on video: Suspect robs man in wheelchair on Staten Island bus

NEW YORK -- The search is on for a suspect caught on video robbing a 64-year-old man in a wheelchair, according to the NYPD.

Video shows the suspect approached the man from behind on board a bus on Staten Island.

The suspect took $250 cash from the man's shirt pocket, police said.

It happened back on August 13 when the bus stopped at Clinton Avenue and Richmond Terrace in the Randall Manor section.

The man in the wheelchair was not hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.