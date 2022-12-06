Person of interest in custody after BB gun shooting of Jewish father, 7-year-old son on Staten Island

NYPD probing possible hate crime in BB gun attack on father, son on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- Police have a person of interest in custody after the BB gun shooting of a Jewish father and son on Staten Island.

It happened Sunday outside Island Kosher supermarket on Victory Boulevard.

The pair are seen on video wearing yarmulkes at the time they were struck in the drive-by attack. The 7-year-old boy is also seen reacting after being grazed on the ear.

Twitter/NYPD121pct

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force had been looking for two suspects, including the driver of a black Ford Mustang with a covered license plate, who drove off on Victory Boulevard.

Staten Island Shomrim tweeted out thanks to the NYPD for its quick work.

The incident left people in the neighborhood rattled.

"I've never heard such a thing happening here right in this area. That's not something that we hear," said a resident of Meiers Corners.

"It's shocking because it's a very safe neighborhood," resident Joel Zupnick said.

This comes as hate crimes are up citywide. New numbers from the police show antisemitic hate crimes more than doubled in November compared to the same time last year.

Anti-Black hate crimes and those based on gender and sexual orientation were also up.

"Hate leads to hate. There's a lot of hate that's being espoused in media, by celebrities, by influencers, and it has an impact. It has an effect on society," said Scott Richman, New York and New Jersey regional director of the Anti-Defamation League.

Richman has condemned recent rhetoric and social media posts from celebrities like Kanye West and Kyrie Irving.

This also comes on the heels of threats toward local synagogues. Richman said, together, we need to condemn hate, report it, and better educate.

"Antisemitism is a virus. It's a virus that infects society and a society that can tolerate hatred against Jews can tolerate hatred against other minorities," Richman said.

As for the BB gun shooting incident, Staten Island Shomrim said the Jewish community is very disturbed, telling CBS2 the little boy is traumatized. However, both he and his father are physically doing okay.