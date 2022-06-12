Suspect Donny Ubiera arrested, charged with attempted murder in Queens subway knife attacks

NEW YORK -- Donny Ubiera, a suspect wanted in connection to a pair of assaults in the transit system, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Police said they took Ubiera, 32, into custody on Saturday after he allegedly slashed a person's face and stabbed another in the neck at subway stations in Queens.

Ubiera was charged with two counts each of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The first incident happened at around 8:40 a.m. Friday on a southbound 7 train approaching the Queensboro Plaza station.

Police said the suspect, who was holding a large knife, approached a 62-year-old man and slashed him on the face and hand. Police said the assault was unprovoked.

The suspect got off at the station and ran away. The victim was taken to the hospital and received stitches.

A second attack happened at around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on a northbound 7 train platform at the 74th Street-Broadway station.

Police said the suspect, again carrying a large knife, walked up to a 55-year-old man and, unprovoked, stabbed him in the neck before running out of the station.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition and police recovered a knife at the scene.

Ubiera is from Queens, police said.