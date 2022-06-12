Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect Donny Ubiera arrested, charged with attempted murder in Queens subway knife attacks

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect accused in random subway stabbing attacks again
Suspect accused in random subway stabbing attacks again 00:33

NEW YORK -- Donny Ubiera, a suspect wanted in connection to a pair of assaults in the transit system, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. 

Police said they took Ubiera, 32, into custody on Saturday after he allegedly slashed a person's face and stabbed another in the neck at subway stations in Queens

Ubiera was charged with two counts each of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. 

The first incident happened at around 8:40 a.m. Friday on a southbound 7 train approaching the Queensboro Plaza station.

Police said the suspect, who was holding a large knife, approached a 62-year-old man and slashed him on the face and hand. Police said the assault was unprovoked.

The suspect got off at the station and ran away. The victim was taken to the hospital and received stitches.

A second attack happened at around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on a northbound 7 train platform at the 74th Street-Broadway station.

Police said the suspect, again carrying a large knife, walked up to a 55-year-old man and, unprovoked, stabbed him in the neck before running out of the station.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition and police recovered a knife at the scene.

Ubiera is from Queens, police said. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 12, 2022 / 12:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.