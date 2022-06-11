Donny Ubiera wanted in 2 separate Queens subway attacks
NEW YORK - A man is wanted in connection to two separate assaults in the transit system in Queens.
The first happened around 8:40 a.m. Friday on board a southbound 7 train approaching the Queensboro Plaza station.
Police say the suspect, who was holding a large knife, approached a 62-year-old man and slashed him on the face and hand. The suspect got off the train once it arrived at the station and ran off.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he received stitches for his injuries. Police say the assault was unprovoked.
The second attack happened around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on a northbound 7 line platform at the 74th Street-Broadway station.
Police say the suspect, again carrying a large knife, walked up to a 55-year-old man and, unprovoked, stabbed him in the neck before running out of the station.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. Police recovered a knife at the scene.
The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Donny Ubiera, of Queens.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
for more features.