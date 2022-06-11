Donny Ubiera wanted in 2 separate Queens subway attacks

NEW YORK - A man is wanted in connection to two separate assaults in the transit system in Queens.

Police say Queens resident Donny Ubiera is wanted in two separate subway attacks. NYPD Crime Stoppers

The first happened around 8:40 a.m. Friday on board a southbound 7 train approaching the Queensboro Plaza station.

Police say the suspect, who was holding a large knife, approached a 62-year-old man and slashed him on the face and hand. The suspect got off the train once it arrived at the station and ran off.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he received stitches for his injuries. Police say the assault was unprovoked.

The second attack happened around 7:15 a.m. Saturday on a northbound 7 line platform at the 74th Street-Broadway station.

Police say the suspect, again carrying a large knife, walked up to a 55-year-old man and, unprovoked, stabbed him in the neck before running out of the station.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. Police recovered a knife at the scene.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Donny Ubiera, of Queens.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.