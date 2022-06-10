Police: Man slashed, stabbed in unprovoked attack on 7 train in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was slashed and stabbed in an unprovoked attack on the subway.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. Friday on a southbound 7 train at the Queensboro Plaza station.

Police said the 62-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with injuries on his face and hand.

The suspect fled the scene wearing a black and gold button-down shirt.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.