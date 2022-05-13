Watch CBS News
NYPD: Suspect attacked man wearing traditional Jewish clothes in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of attacking a man who was wearing traditional Jewish clothes in Brooklyn.

The suspect approached the 18-year-old and allegedly demanded he make some kind of statement about Palestine then punched him in the eye, investigators said.

It happened on Avenue M and East 12th Street in Midwood on May 10, according to police.

The suspect ran away and the victim was treated at the hospital, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

