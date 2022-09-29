Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NEW YORK -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and this weekend thousands will take part in the Susan G. Komen Race of the Cure in New York City.

This year's 5k takes place at Prospect Park in Brooklyn. Participants are invited to walk, run and show support for patients and survivors.

The event raises money to help fight breast cancer -- the second most common cancer among women in the U.S.

But the disease is more devastating to some groups than others. According to the Komen Foundation, Black women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women, and Hispanic and Latina women are more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer later compared to white women.

Se'Nita Harris leads the Komen Organization's health equity work. She joined CBS2 to discuss the 5k and these disparities.

CLICK HERE for more information and watch the full interview above.