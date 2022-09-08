Greater New York City Race for the Cure returns Oct. 2
For over 30 years, the Greater New York City Race for the Cure has raised significant awareness and funds for breast cancer, as well as celebrated and honored those who have been impacted.
Join CBS2 and Komen Greater New York City in-person again as we come together to race/walk 3.1 miles, share our stories, support one another, and raise money to save lives!
CLICK HERE to join us!
