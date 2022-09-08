Watch CBS News
Contests & Promotions

Greater New York City Race for the Cure returns Oct. 2

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

For over 30 years, the Greater New York City Race for the Cure has raised significant awareness and funds for breast cancer, as well as celebrated and honored those who have been impacted.

Join CBS2 and Komen Greater New York City in-person again as we come together to race/walk 3.1 miles, share our stories, support one another, and raise money to save lives!  

CLICK HERE to join us!

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 11:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.