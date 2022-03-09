"Survivor" returns to CBS with 2 hour series premiere on March 9

Eighteen new castaways begin their battle for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor, on the special two-hour season premiere of the 42nd edition of the CBS original series "Survivor," Wednesday, March 9 from 8pm-10pm ET on CBS and also streaming live on Paramount+. In the premiere episode, some castaways take a journey to the summit and make a decision that could affect their game.

The following are the 18 castaways competing in the 42nd edition of "Survivor":

VATI Tribe (Green):

Jenny Kim, creative director

Chanelle Howell, executive recruiter

Lydia Meredith, waitress

Mike Turner, retired firefighter

Daniel Strunk, law clerk

Hai Giang, data scientist

TAKU Tribe (Orange):

Marya Sherron, stay-at-home mom

Lindsay Dolashewich, dietitian

Maryanne Oketch, seminary student

Jackson Fox, healthcare worker

Omar Zaheer, veterinarian

Jonathan Young, beach service co-owner

IKA Tribe (Blue):

Drea Wheeler, fitness consultant

Tori Meehan, therapist

Swati Goel, Ivy League student

Rocksroy Bailey, stay-at-home dad

Romeo Escobar, pageant coach

Zach Wurtenberger, student

After 20 years, the CBS Original groundbreaking reality television show continues to evolve when these 18 new players face one of the most intense versions of "Survivor" ever. This season continues to define a bold new era of the series with the return of risky beware advantages, game-changing twists, and a relentless pace that will push these castaways to their limits. Values will be tested and the players' motivations highlighted when the fierce competition unfolds on the beautiful islands of Fiji.

These determined players will be divided into three tribes of six and face a faster, more extreme season from the moment they step foot on the beach. The unpredictable situations will test even the strongest competitor, as food is scarce, rewards and supplies are minimal, and the mental and physical challenges force players to make impossible decisions and adjust their strategies, while still navigating the complex social game.

"Survivor" is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt Van Wagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers.

Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.