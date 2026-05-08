Deadly CVS employee stabbing prompts proposed surveillance footage bill

A new proposal on Long Island could change how quickly a business has to hand over surveillance video to police during an investigation.

It comes after the deadly stabbing of a CVS employee back in December.

Providing video to police

Suffolk County Legislator Jason Richberg is sponsoring a bill that would require businesses to hand over surveillance video to police within 24 hours of a serious crime or face fines.

Richberg said he's open to shortening the time frame.

"In speaking to some of our law enforcement partners, they had said, 'Well, I'd love it in three [hours],'" he said.

Richberg said the goal of the bill is to "have more tools for law enforcement, not, you know, create undue burden for businesses, right? To figure out that balance."

The bill is still in the public hearing phase. That public hearing is scheduled for May 12.

There is also similar legislation making its way through the State Assembly.

CVS employee killed in botched robbery

Edeedson "Eddy" Cine Jr., 23, was stabbed to death in the botched robbery at a CVS in Lindenhurst on Dec. 25, police say.

Police claim the pharmacy failed to quickly turn over surveillance footage after the crime, saying the transfer took 18 hours.

While the Suffolk County Police Department says it doesn't comment on pending legislation, in December, the commissioner had accused CVS of stalling their investigation by delaying access to the store's video.

"I am shocked and appalled by it," Commissioner Kevin Catalina said on Dec. 26. "Quite frankly, the video shouldn't have been held for 18 minutes, let alone 18 hours."

But CVS says it did cooperate with investigators, and in January, it gave CBS News New York a previously unreleased photo, showing an officer viewing surveillance video just 12 minutes after the murder.

Heather Palmore, the Cine family's attorney, calls Richberg's legislation "critical."

"As a former prosecutor, I would understand how important and critical time is," she said.

John Pillaccio was arrested in connection to the stabbing on Dec. 26 and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.