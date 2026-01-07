Man accused of "barbaric" killing of Long Island CVS employee appears in court

The man accused in the deadly Christmas day stabbing of a CVS employee on Long Island appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney was in the Riverhead courtroom underscoring the gravity and community impact of the killing of 23-year-old Edeedson "Eddy" Cine.

What prosecutors allege

Cine was working at the CVS at 20 East Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst on Christmas Day because a co-worker called out at the last minute.

Edeedson "Eddy" Cine CBS News New York

His friends and family packed the courtroom and tears flowed as prosecutors revealed details of how 43-year-old John Pillaccio allegedly entered the CVS just before 7 p.m., took a Gatorade, and then jumped over the counter and stabbed Cine in his chest and head.

"It's horrific. You know, your kid goes to work on Christmas on doesn't come home. I don't know how any parent could possibly deal with that. Wonderful family, wonderful kid. Our hearts are all broken," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said.

Pillaccio, who was arrested on Dec. 26 in Lindenhurst, pleaded not guilty to upgraded first-degree murder charges.

He allegedly confessed to killing Cine, saying he was looking for money to pay $25,000 in credit card debt.

He is due back in court on Feb. 23. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

"The tragic ... barbaric way he was killed is unfathomable"

Prosecutors also detailed the defendant's lengthy criminal history. They say 20 years ago, almost to the day, Pillaccio committed a similar violent robbery, beating a victim with a tire iron.

"Eddy was a beautiful young man that had his whole life in front of him," said Heather Palmore, the Cine family's attorney. "The pain and agony and grief experienced by the Cine family is immeasurable. The tragic, and what we know now, barbaric way he was killed is unfathomable."

Palmore said she will be taking CVS to task for its delay in releasing surveillance video from inside the store to police and for its security measures.

Cine is expected to be buried on Thursday. The community has raised more than $120,000 to support his family.