YMCA says summer camp demand is the highest it's been since before the pandemic

YMCA says summer camp demand is highest it's been in years

NEW YORK -- It's not even spring and already summer camps are filling up fast with demand higher than it's been in years.

"It is a place where you can be silly. We take fun very seriously," said Lisa Garcia, senior director of the YMCA's afterschool and camp program in New York City.

At the end of the school year, a little silly can go a long way.

"It's been extremely stressful. Kids just want to be able to kind of like let go and have some fun," Garcia said.

The Y's Afterschool and Camp program has something for everyone, from science to swimming.

"Everything from STEAM [science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics] to robotics to arts-and-crafts, dance, you name it, we have a little bit of everything going on," Garcia said.

The YMCA opened summer camp registration last year and the spots went quickly.

Y officials say demand is the highest it's been since 2019, just before the pandemic.

"Parents want their kids out of the houses, they want them off screens, but they want them developing great relationships as well with other kids," Garcia said.

"One of the silver linings of COVID was that many parents discovered the value and benefits of camp for children -- being outdoors, socializing and trying new things," said Alicia Skovera, at the American Camp Association of New York and New Jersey.

Many sleep-away and day camps are already at capacity, but not all of them, and help is available if you're striking out.

"Call the American Camp Association, New York and New Jersey. We offer free advice on finding a camp. We have a camper placement specialist that can help you find a camp," Skovera said.

New York City Parks also offers a popular and affordable camp program at $500 per child for seven weeks. It's offered through a lottery system. Parents can register now through March 21.

Because of the booming demand, the YMCA has opened up more camps to accommodate more kids. Spots are still available, for now.

Experts say it's a good idea to get on a wait list if your preferred camp is full, and some camps offer financial aid for families who can't afford it.