Suffolk County Police: Christian Castillo wanted for allegedly striking officer with vehicle during traffic stop
LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Suffolk County Police need help finding a man accused of hitting a police officer with his car during a traffic stop.
It happened on March 9 in Lindenhurst.
Detectives say police tried to stop Christian Castillo as they were conducting an investigation, but he drove off, allegedly striking an officer.
The officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Four police cruisers were also damaged.
Castillo is wanted for assault on a police officer.
"This situation could have been a lot worse. Officers could have been badly hurt or even killed. Mr. Castillo had no regard for anybody's welfare," Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.
Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.
