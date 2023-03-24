Suffolk County Police: Christian Castillo wanted for allegedly striking officer with vehicle during traffic stop

Man accused of hitting Suffolk County police officer with vehicle

LINDENHURST, N.Y. -- Suffolk County Police need help finding a man accused of hitting a police officer with his car during a traffic stop.

It happened on March 9 in Lindenhurst.

Detectives say police tried to stop Christian Castillo as they were conducting an investigation, but he drove off, allegedly striking an officer.

The officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Four police cruisers were also damaged.

Castillo is wanted for assault on a police officer.

"This situation could have been a lot worse. Officers could have been badly hurt or even killed. Mr. Castillo had no regard for anybody's welfare," Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.

Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.