Suffolk County lawmakers trying to block Mayor Eric Adams from relocating asylum seekers in New York City

NEW YORK -- Long Island lawmakers are expected to announce a plan to prevent Mayor Eric Adams from sending asylum seekers to Suffolk County.

More than a dozen buses are expected to arrive in the city by the end of the weekend, making a stop at Port Authority Bus Terminal before bringing asylum seekers to the arrival center at the historic Roosevelt Hotel.

While local organizations are stepping up to help newly-arriving families with their asylum applications, more and more suburban counties are balking at New York City's attempts to relocate them.

"We hear stories of loss of family members, we hear stories of torture, we hear lots of stories of death threats, and families fleeing for their lives," said Andrew Heinrich with Project Rousseau, one of the groups aiding asylum seekers.

Saturday, Project Rousseau hosted an asylum declaration workshop at the Met for over 60 families who were bused from Texas.

"Me and my family were in danger in Afghanistan because of the current situation of Afghanistan, because Taliban took the power and the government is Taliban right now, the previous government collapsed," said Mahdi Aahmadi, an asylum seeker who fled to Brazil to escape the Taliban before coming to the U.S.

So far, over 67,000 asylum seekers have arrived in the city. With pro bono immigration lawyers in short supply and a legal process that can take years to complete, advocates said it's important they step up.

"I think that there's a belief that the most important part of the journey is the physical journey that gets them to New York. But in reality, for these families and for these asylum seekers, their journey only just begins when they get off the bus in New York," said Heinrich.

Finding shelter for the asylum seekers remains a major challenge. As local leaders evaluate more than 500 possible housing locations, they are receiving intense pushback to place people in public school gyms and nearby suburban counties.

Sunday morning, the Suffolk County Legislature is announcing a plan to prevent Adams from sending buses to their communities. Their news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Stream it live on CBS News New York.