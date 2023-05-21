Watch CBS News
Manuel Castro, New York City's immigrant affairs commissioner, on asylum seekers and the city's responsibility

By Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

NYC Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro on asylum seekers crisis 17:58

It's one of New York City's top problems: how to help the tens of thousands of asylum seekers

It's also job number one for Manuel Castro, commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs. 

Talking Points

Castro knows what it's like to arrive in New York City without citizenship papers. At the age of 5, he crossed the border from Mexico with his mother.

Castro was a dreamer. Now, his job is to help others make their dreams come true. 

Watch Castro's conversation with CBS2's Marcia Kramer here or in the player below.   

Your Point

New York is a city of immigrants ... and opinions. So naturally, the people who live here have a lot to say about the asylum seekers and how they should be treated. 

How do New Yorkers think asylum seekers should be treated? 03:47

Exclamation Point

Watch the rest of Kramer's conversation with Castro exclusively on CBS News New York:

Exclamation Point: Manuel Castro on coming to America, learning English and more 15:04

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.   

Marcia Kramer
marcia-kramer-small-2020.png

Marcia Kramer joined CBS2 in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.

