Suffolk County launching baby formula drive as nationwide shortage continues

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- Suffolk County is launching a baby formula collection effort, as parents across the country face a shortage.

Elected officials and local leader are organizing the emergency effort to gather unopened or donated baby formula.

Some legislators' district offices will act as drop-off locations for donations. 

The Island Harvest food bank will then help distribute the formula.

Details are set to be announced at 11 a.m. Monday in Patchogue.

First published on May 16, 2022 / 7:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

