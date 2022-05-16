Suffolk County launching baby formula drive as nationwide shortage continues
PATCHOGUE, N.Y. -- Suffolk County is launching a baby formula collection effort, as parents across the country face a shortage.
Elected officials and local leader are organizing the emergency effort to gather unopened or donated baby formula.
Some legislators' district offices will act as drop-off locations for donations.
The Island Harvest food bank will then help distribute the formula.
Details are set to be announced at 11 a.m. Monday in Patchogue.
