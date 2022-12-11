Suffolk County HOG Motorcycle Club delivers toys to Ronald McDonald House

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- Some of Santa's helpers made a special delivery Saturday on Long Island.

The Suffolk County HOG Motorcycle Club hit the road and headed to the Ronald McDonald House in New Hyde Park, where they delivered dozens of toys for Santa to hand out to families staying there.

"Kids that are staying here have either siblings in the hospital, they're in the hospital themselves. Their families are going through so much," said Matt Campo, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of New York Metro.

"They should have a good time for a day. If that changes their attitude for a day and if we can make them smile, that's all we want to do," said Nick Nigro, the club's road captain.

In addition to the toys, the motorcycle club has helped raise thousands of dollars for a new Ronald McDonald House that will be built in Suffolk County.

This is the fourth year of the club's holiday ride.