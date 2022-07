SELDEN, N.Y. -- Thunderstorms across Long Island turned severe Thursday night.

Hail, high winds and heavy rain fell in Suffolk County.

Video shows hail blanketing the area in Selden.

Sea breeze and a battle of air masses brought the storms to the area around 6:30 p.m.

Severe weather conditions touched down in the Lake Ronkonkoma area. Several trees are down in the area and power outages 🚨Please use caution in this area . pic.twitter.com/Kx39TUN0Nb — Fourth Precinct Inspector David Regina (@SCPD4thPrecinct) July 15, 2022

There were reports of downed trees in Selden, Farmingville and Lake Ronkonkoma.