Police: Man stabbed after fight on subway in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was stabbed after getting into a fight on the subway late Sunday night in Harlem.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on a northbound 3 train near the 148th Street station.

CBS2 was told two men got into a fight, and one stabbed the other with an unknown object.

The 41-year-old victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect ran away when the train stopped at the station.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.