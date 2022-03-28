Watch CBS News

Police: Man stabbed after fight on subway in Harlem

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Fight ends with stabbing on subway 00:22

NEW YORK -- Police say a man was stabbed after getting into a fight on the subway late Sunday night in Harlem. 

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on a northbound 3 train near the 148th Street station. 

CBS2 was told two men got into a fight, and one stabbed the other with an unknown object. 

The 41-year-old victim was hospitalized in stable condition. 

The suspect ran away when the train stopped at the station. 

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 28, 2022 / 7:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.