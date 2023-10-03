Watch CBS News
Subway rider slashed in face with box cutter on Upper West Side

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A subway rider was slashed in the face overnight on the Upper West Side

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, as a northbound A train was passing through 72nd Street and Central Park West. 

Police said the male passenger was slashed in the face with a box cutter. 

The suspect, described as a man in a purple jacket, fled the station. 

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

October 3, 2023

