Subway rider attacked during morning rush in Greenwich Village, police say

NEW YORK - Police say a subway rider was assaulted during the morning commute in Manhattan. 

It happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday on a northbound A train near West 4th Street and Sixth Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. 

Stick with CBS New York as we learn more details about this developing story.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on September 19, 2023 / 9:39 AM

