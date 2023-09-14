Subway rider slashed in the face during morning rush at Grand Central

NEW YORK -- The search is on for the suspect who slashed a subway rider in the face Thursday morning at Grand Central.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the suspect slashed him during an argument on a 6 train in the heart of the transit system just before 9 a.m., police sources sad.

Footage from Chopper 2 showed an ambulance taking the victim, 41, from Grand Central to NYU Langone Medical Center.

No one else on the train was hurt, police sources said.

NYPD's latest stats indicate crimes on mass transit are down 4.5% since last year at this time, but up 40% in the last two years.

"I always take the seat near the subway doors so I can move to another subway if it happens," said 6 train rider Albert Xu.

"I feel like with New Yorkers, if you don't bother them, nobody really bothers you. And if you mind your business, you'll be left alone," said Ismail Rohoman, who also takes the 6 train.

Police said the suspect, a man in his 60s, continued riding a southbound 6 train and that officers have been searching local stops.

So far, no arrests.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.