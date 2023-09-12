Police: Man, 74, pushed onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack on Upper East Side

NEW YORK - A 74-year-old man was pushed onto the subway tracks overnight in what appears to be a random, unprovoked attack.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday at the 68th Street-Hunter College station on the Upper East Side.

Police said the victim was on the southbound 6 train platform when a man walked up to him and pushed him onto the tracks.

An MTA employee helped the victim back onto the platform, then he was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police said he was conscious and complaining of back pain, but did not elaborate on the extent of his injuries.

Meanwhile, investigators are searching for his attacker. They say there were no surveillance cameras at the station.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.