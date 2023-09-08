Study: High heat increasing risks for pregnant women

Study: Extreme heat puts women at greater risk of complications during childbirth

NEW YORK - This summer has been the hottest on record across the country, and now a new study is shedding light on the effects on expectant mothers.

The stuy was published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.

It finds that at temperatures rise, women are at a greater risk of severe complications during childbirth.

Dr. Victor Klein from Northwell Health joined CBS New York to discuss the study. Klein is a specialist on high-risk pregnancies.

"They found that short- and long-term exposure to heat increased the risk of bad outcomes. This included ruptured membranes, pre-term birth, low birth weight. And this was especially common in people that were obese, people with BMIs that are higher, advanced maternal age and cardiovascular diseases," Klein said.

