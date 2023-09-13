Watch CBS News
Student loan payments starting again after pandemic pause: What to know about the options

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The bill is coming due for students who took out loans to finance their education. Student loan repayments resume next month, after a three-year pandemic pause. 

More than 44 million Americans hold $1.7 trillion in student loan debt, and those loans have already started accruing interest. 

Now, many borrowers need to rework their budgets to make their payments. 

Justin Draeger, from the National Association of Student and Financial Aid Administrators, joined us to go over the options. 

He explained the difference between the standard repayment plan and the SAVE plan and how to determine which is best for you, among other advice. 

CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information.

September 13, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

