Police: Loaded gun found in 16-year-old boy's backpack at Bronx high school

Teen found with gun at Bronx high school facing charges

NEW YORK -- A student is facing charges after police say he was found with a loaded gun at a Bronx high school Wednesday.

It happened around 9 a.m. at John F. Kennedy High School.

Police say the .380 gun was found in a 16-year-old boy's backpack during a security scan.

The teenager has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.