Street renaming in East Harlem for slain Burger King employee Kristal Bayron-Nieves

NEW YORK -- A 19-year-old killed last year on the job at Burger King will be honored Sunday with a street renaming ceremony in East Harlem.

Monday will mark one year since Kristal Bayron-Nieves was fatally shot during a late night robbery at the Burger King near 116th Street and Lexington Avenue.

That's where the street renaming will take place at 12:30 p.m.

Bayron-Nieves' accused killer, 30-year-old Winston Glynn, pleaded not guilty to several charges, including murder and robbery.