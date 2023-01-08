Street renaming in East Harlem for slain Burger King employee Kristal Bayron-Nieves
NEW YORK -- A 19-year-old killed last year on the job at Burger King will be honored Sunday with a street renaming ceremony in East Harlem.
Monday will mark one year since Kristal Bayron-Nieves was fatally shot during a late night robbery at the Burger King near 116th Street and Lexington Avenue.
That's where the street renaming will take place at 12:30 p.m.
Bayron-Nieves' accused killer, 30-year-old Winston Glynn, pleaded not guilty to several charges, including murder and robbery.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.