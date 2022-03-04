Winston Glynn pleads not guilty in shooting death of Kristal Bayron Nieves during East Harlem Burger King robbery

Man indicted in murder of 19-year-old Burger King worker

NEW YORK -- The family of a 19-year-old woman who was fatally shot during a robbery at a Burger King in Manhattan faced her accused killer in court Thursday.

Thirty-year-old Winston Glynn pleaded not guilty to several charges, including murder and robbery.

Police say he fatally shot Kristal Bayron Nieves inside a Burger King in East Harlem after he demanded money.

Outside the courthouse, her family demanded justice.

"All we want is this man out of the street so no other family can be hurt this way, so no other family can feel what we're feeling right now," said Ferdinand Graulau, the victim's stepfather.

Glynn is being held without bail. He's due back in court on July 18.