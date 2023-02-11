Street in Hicksville renamed for Officer Terence Connelly, who died from 9/11-related cancer
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- A permanent tribute to a fallen hero is being unveiled Saturday on Long Island.
Officer Terence Connelly died from cancer after being exposed to toxins at the World Trade Center site.
A street at Blueberry Lane and Elmira Street in Hicksville will be renamed for Connelly.
The street is near the home where Connelly grew up and where his parents still live.
