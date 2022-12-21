Strategies to cope with SAD, or seasonal affective disorder, as winter officially begins

NEW YORK -- December 21 is the Winter Solstice and the official beginning of winter.

It's also the day with the fewest hours of sunshine or daylight.

Winter's shorter days can trigger a form of depression called SAD, or seasonal affective disorder.

For some people, it's more than just the winter blues. But you don't have to tough it out.

Dr. Adriana Phan joined CBS2 with strategies to cope. She is director of psychiatry consultation at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Phan spoke about the causes and symptoms, then offered three strategies.

Light therapy

Vitamin D

Avoid isolation

Watch her full interview above for more information.