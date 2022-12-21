Watch CBS News
Health

Strategies to cope with SAD, or seasonal affective disorder, as winter officially begins

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Coping with seasonal affective disorder
Coping with seasonal affective disorder 05:46

NEW YORK -- December 21 is the Winter Solstice and the official beginning of winter. 

It's also the day with the fewest hours of sunshine or daylight. 

Winter's shorter days can trigger a form of depression called SAD, or seasonal affective disorder. 

For some people, it's more than just the winter blues. But you don't have to tough it out. 

Dr. Adriana Phan joined CBS2 with strategies to cope. She is director of psychiatry consultation at Hackensack University Medical Center. 

Phan spoke about the causes and symptoms, then offered three strategies. 

  • Light therapy
  • Vitamin D
  • Avoid isolation

Watch her full interview above for more information.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 8:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

